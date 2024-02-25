Warm-up begins, tracking a strong storm chance late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana goes right back into a warm stretch. However, there is a strong storm chance late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

TODAY: Most of us are waking up in the 20s. A stiff south wind will gust up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies today.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures near 40 degrees.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies remain. Many locations in central Indiana could be challenging record highs (Indy record high of 68 degrees). High temperatures in the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday into Tuesday night we are under a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. There is still a lot to determine with this system, but what we do know is rain and windy conditions will be likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. The question is if the severe risk will pan out.

Storms are expected to initiate in Illinois and try and transition into Indiana. Some instability and wind shear will be present. Lack of moisture may be a limiting factor. Stay with us on this forecast!

Temperatures will dive throughout Wednesday behind this strong system. On Thursday, highs will be in the low 40s before a steady temperature climb into the weekend.