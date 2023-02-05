Weather Blog

Warm work week with multiple rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday has been breezy at times, but winds will decrease in the coming hours.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the upper 20s. Wind gusts will continue to decrease to under 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of spotty showers along a weaker cold front. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warm air is here to stay through most of the week with multiple days in the 50s. In addition to Tuesday’s rain chance, there will be another one late Wednesday into early Thursday. The only sign of any wintry weather may be a spotty mix late Friday. Next weekend temperatures should be cooler, Saturday will have highs in the mid-30s.