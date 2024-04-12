Warmer and fantastic this weekend, another series of rain chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are about to wrap up what’s been a mostly wet workweek with a large portion of central Indiana receiving two to three inches of rain and more.

Patience will be worth the reward as this weekend is looking astounding. However, we will have to undergo another active pattern next week.

Friday night: Scattered showers and isolated storms will come to a close by tonight with skies turning mostly clear.

Lows will drop into the low 40s. Winds are expected to also die down a bit after we had gusts of 30-40 MPH earlier in our Friday.

Saturday: We are set to usher in a much warmer, dry, and more comfortable day for Saturday. After starting the day in the 40s, we will warm nicely into the mid to upper 60s. Some areas to the south and west look to tap into the 70s. There will also be a slight breeze at times.

Sunday: The warmup continues into the back half of the weekend with clouds expected to partially increase. There will be a small disturbance nearby us that could push a few showers and storms into the state Sunday afternoon and evening.

Highs look to swing into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll also have winds turn breezy again with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: High temperatures will remain near the 80 degree mark through the first half of next week. Rain and storm chances will increase further by late Monday night into Tuesday. There is still a threat for strong to severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. It is also going to be windy Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will then begin to cool down by Thursday with rain chances persisting.