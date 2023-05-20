Search
Warmer Sunday, dry stretch builds in

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After plenty of sunshine Saturday, our quiet weather pattern will continue in central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Our temperatures get cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Another nice day for qualifications at the track with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Not a single rain chance in this 8-DAY taking us through next Saturday. High temperatures soar into the 80s for the entire work week as sunshine remains consistent.

