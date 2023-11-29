Warmer temperatures this week with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After our really cold day yesterday we’re in store for much warmer temperatures this week. Rain chances increase late Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Yesterday we saw high temperatures into the low to middle 20s. It’s going to be much warmer this afternoon. Temperatures started out in the 20s once again this morning with wind chill values into the teens. Highs will be about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Temperatures climb into the middle 40s for much of the state. This is much closer to normal for this time of the year. Winds may be a bit breezy at times. We’ll see a bright blue sky for the entire afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. It won’t be as cold as what it was the last few nights. Lows fall near freezing across much of the state.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a day of change. Clouds begin to increase across much of the state ahead of our next system. It turns breezy with winds out of the south and southwest at 10-15 miles per hour. We may see gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour. Highs climb into the lower 50s.

Rain chances increase Thursday night as a storm system approaches the area. We may see a few showers as early as the Thursday evening rush hour. Better rain chances arrive overnight

FRIDAY: We’ll see a good chance of rain for the first part of the day on Friday. Much needed rain spreads out across much of the state. Rain chances turn more scattered into the afternoon hours. Some locations may pick up a half an inch or more of rainfall. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler thanks to the rainfall we will see.

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll see a dry day on Saturday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances increase on Sunday. Both weekend days look like we’ll see highs in the lower 50s. Spotty rain chances are possible Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures drop back into the low and middle 40s for the rest of next week.