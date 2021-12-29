Weather Blog

Warming up to finish 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to warm things up as we arrive towards the conclusion of the 2021 calendar year. However, this warmup will open the door for a very active start to 2022.

Wednesday night: Showers are likely for the first half of our Wednesday night. Scattered wintry mix/snow showers are likely in the northern third of the state.

Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: We look to work in a dry and slightly warmer Thursday statewide. Highs will rise into the low 50s.

New Year’s Eve: Expect a mild end to 2021 for our Friday as temperatures march towards the upper 50s. A majority of the day will be dry before showers slowly move in late Friday.

At this time, there is a low end threat for strong to severe storms in far southern Indiana for the second half of Friday. We will keep monitoring this risk area to see if it ends up moving more north.

8-Day Forecast: A wet start to 2022 will be on deck across the state. At this time, the better chance for wintry precipitation is in far northern Indiana. By Saturday night into early Sunday however, central Indiana could work in some wintry mix/snow showers. Much colder air will swing in to start next week.