Weather Blog

Warming up with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning and chilly temperatures. Seasonable today but warming up through next week with a few rain chances.

TODAY: A cloudy and chilly start across much of the state. Look for temps in the 20s this morning with wind chills in the upper teens. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine later this afternoon. It won’t be as windy as it was yesterday and highs stay seasonable. Normal high for this time of the year is in the middle 30s and that’s where highs will top out today.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and it stays chilly. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s with a light and variable wind.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns for the end of the weekend. It gets warmer too with highs climbing in the middle 40s. Winds become a bit breezy out of the south gusting at times near 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: A system heads this way and we’ll see rain likely on Monday. Showers will be possible on and off during the day. Temperatures stay mild with highs climbing in the upper 40s close to 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay in the upper 40s near 50 for the first part of the week. Another system heads this way late Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chances of rain. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s near 40 for the end of the week and next weekend.