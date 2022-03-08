Weather Blog

Warmup continues, arctic air to eventually return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite seeing the sun return for our Tuesday, temperatures struggled to warm throughout the day. We look to see the 50s come back through midweek before precip chances and much colder air move in.

Tuesday night: Cloud cover will build back in a bit after sunset. Lows are set to once again dip into the low 30s.

Wednesday: We will ride back to near average temperatures for our Wednesday. It will be mainly cloudy to start the day, but cloud cover looks to decrease and lead way for lots of sunshine. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: This will by far be our best weather day of the week. Slightly warmer temperatures with bright skies will help aid in a fantastic Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We are set to work in active weather once again as we close out the workweek. Mixed precipitation looks to slide in for Friday with a changeover to snow. It is still too early to determine if and who will receive snow accumulation. A blast of arctic will quickly slide in for Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the 20s. Another warmup will then move into the forecast by next week.