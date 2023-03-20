Warmup with several rounds of rain this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The arrival of Spring is leading way to warmer temperatures and rain chances this week.

Tonight: After recovering nicely from a cold start to our Monday, we’ll work in a warmer, yet chilly, night. Skies will stay mainly clear as lows fall into the low 30s. Winds will also be slightly breezy.

Tomorrow: Cloud cover is set to increase throughout Tuesday ahead of our next rain chance. Temperatures will also be warmer for Tuesday afternoon as highs get into the

Showers will move in by Tuesday night and linger into early Wednesday.

Wednesday: We’ll track scattered shower chances throughout our Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb. Highs look to get into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will become a bit breezier with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures ramp up into the mid to upper 60s Thursday with rain staying on the scattered side during the daytime hours. Then, a more solid band of rain forms Thursday night with the potential for heavier rates of rainfall. Rain becomes more on and off for Friday and into Saturday. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal in the low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Another chance for rain is possible Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.