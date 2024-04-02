Search
Weather blog: Thunderstorms rolling through central Indiana

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several rounds of thunderstorms have rolled through central Indiana Monday night into Tuesday morning, and more are on the way.

5:07 a.m.

The National Weather Service of Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Greensburg, New Point, and Millhousen until 5:15 a.m.

Winds up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail is possible.

