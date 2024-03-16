Weekend temperature contrast, hard freezes early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active week of weather, Indiana will have a relatively quiet weekend. The temperature contrast from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon will nearly be 20 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early on in the night with the passage of a cold front. I would not rule out some very isolated sprinkles in this window. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High temperature will technically be hit at midnight near 50 degrees. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Monday will have a chance at some spotty rain/snow mainly north of I-70 into northern Indiana. Low temperatures for consecutive mornings to start the week will give us a chance at a hard freeze. Temperatures warm into the 50s for the rest of the week. Next chance of widespread rain will be on Friday.