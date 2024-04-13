Weekend warm-up, more chances of rain next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soaking rain has fallen for many locations in central Indiana over the past week. A wide swath of 2″ to 4″ was picked up since last Sunday with remarkably only one dry day (Monday for the solar eclipse). Plenty of our local rivers in central Indiana have flood warnings posted through the next couple of days as a result.

TODAY: Sunny skies with our warm-up just beginning. The Indy 11 are back in action this evening at Carrol Stadium and conditions will be fantastic. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase to partly cloudy as mild air continues to build in. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place for eastern Indiana. The majority of us stay dry with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm in eastern Indiana later on. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Some spots make a run for 80 degrees on a breezy Monday under partly cloudy skies. From there, our pattern turns more unsettled. A slight severe risk is already posted for late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Scattered showers and storms stick around for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures remain warm until a front sweeps through Thursday.