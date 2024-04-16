Wet Tuesday night, rain chance through midweek with cooldown to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for an active Tuesday night with rain and storm chances set to continue through midweek. Then, there will be a shot of colder air that takes us to below normal temperatures by the end of the workweek.

Tuesday night: Widespread coverage of rain and storms will be expected tonight.

There remains a low shot for strong to severe storms tonight as well. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

Lows will be on the mild side with numbers down into the low 60s.

Wednesday: Tuesday night’s activity will push out of the state by daybreak Wednesday. It won’t take too long before additional rain and storm development occurs as we get into the mid and late morning hours due to a cold front. Some scattered showers may also develop behind the aforementioned activity mainly north of interstate 70 for the remainder of the day.

The Slight Risk (level 2/5) for tomorrow has been shifted more to areas northeast of Indy. Hail and wind will be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Highs look to get into the mid 70s. It will also be a bit breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35 MPH.

Thursday: We look to start our Thursday with lots of sunshine before we track another round of rain and storms due to a second cold front that will move in. The timing on this looks to be more confined to Thursday afternoon and night.

Another low threat for strong to severe storms will be in place mainly Thursday evening/night. Wind and hail will once again be the primary concerns.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers may linger into early Friday before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Friday will also be a cooler and breezy day with highs only in the low 60s. Temperatures will cool down even more for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will feature a struggle to get out of the 50s with Sunday seeing highs in the mid 50s. There could be some patchy frost Sunday night as well. We look to get back into the 60s by Monday.