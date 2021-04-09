Weather Blog

Wet weekend ahead; marginal risk for stronger storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky. A light sprinkle possible late this morning but many of use will see plenty of dry time. Mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s. We do have a marginal risk of a stronger storm this afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s.

Prepare for a soggy weekend both Saturday and Sunday look fairly wet with scattered showers and storms through the day. There is a marginal risk of a stronger storm in south east Indiana Saturday evening. Highs during the day will top out in the upper 60s. Cooler and wet Sunday with highs in the mid to lower 60s.

Monday looks dry and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday spotty chances of rain return with highs cooling to the mid to upper 50s. Cool temperatures will stick through mid week with highs Wednesday in the mid 50s.