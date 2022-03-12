Weather Blog

Winds bring warmer weather Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday was a cold one, almost breaking a record for the coldest high. Relief soon returns though!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Winds will quiet down somewhat, but the northwesterly winds will still keep us cold. Lows will slip into the teens for most of the state as the cold air stays in place for one more night. We’ll see a few clouds.

SUNDAY: Most of the state will see highs in the 50s as strong winds return in a southerly fashion. Winds will gust over 30 mph. We’ll see just a few clouds. Again, by the afternoon, temperatures will be nice, just hold on to your hat!

8-DAY FORECAST: The next week won’t be bad in terms of temperatures! We’ll see 60s by Tuesday, although expect a few showers. Areas along and south of I-70 will reach 70 Thursday, with the best chance of rain Friday.