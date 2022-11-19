Weather Blog

Windy and cold Saturday, warmer temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold temperatures continue for the weekend. It’s going to be windy today with a warm up for next week.

TODAY: Feels like temperatures will start out in the single digits this morning. Look for some sunshine to start the day with some clouds moving into the state for the afternoon. It’s going to be windy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph gusting at times near 30 mph. These winds will make it feel much colder than the actual air temperature. Wind chill values stay in the teens and lower 20s all day long. Highs climb close to freezing.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds tonight. It stays breezy and cold. Lows fall into the lower teens.

SUNDAY: Bundle up if you’re heading to the Colts game Sunday. Wind chill values start in the single digits early Sunday morning! It won’t be as windy as it was on Saturday but it’s going to stay chilly. Highs stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

MONDAY: As the new week begins we will slowly see temperatures warm and return to near normal conditions. Look for lots of sunshine and quiet weather for Monday. Highs climb into the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll see lots of sunshine and quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 50. A system moves into the state for Thanksgiving bringing us a chance for showers later in the afternoon and evening. Some of the precipitation may change over to a rain/snow mix for Friday.