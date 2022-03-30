Weather Blog

Windy and warm Wednesday with strong storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Be prepared for a windy Wednesday across much of the state today. It will be warm with strong storms later this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: We have a wind advisory in place for much of Indiana until 10 p.m. Nonthunderstorm winds may gust between 40 and 50 mph. These south winds will help usher in near record warmth today. Highs climb into the upper 70s. The record high for today is 82 set back in 1986. A line of showers and thunderstorms begins to move into the state between about 5 and 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the early evening hours. Heavy rain, strong winds and an isolated tornado may occur with this line of storms. The greatest risk of seeing a spin-up tornado would be in southern Indiana, where that portion of the state is under a slight risk. The main line of showers/storms exits the state after midnight. During the overnight hours, we could still see a few scattered showers. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: We’re in store for a cloudy and cooler day Thursday. A few scattered showers are possible during the day. It’s going to be considerably cooler with highs in the upper 40s. We may see a few wet snowflakes mix in later Thursday evening.

FRIDAY: Look for lots of sunshine to end out the workweek. Highs stay in the upper 40s but it will be dry.

8DAY FORECAST: The weekend looks a little better. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s. There’s a chance for a few showers on Saturday. Temperatures climb into the 60s next week with a few showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.