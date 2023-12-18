Winter Weather Advisory for scattered snow showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter Weather Advisory in place for northern Indiana and eastern parts of the state today. Snow showers are possible on and off during the day today. It’s going to be a blustery day with winds gusting 30 to 35 miles per hour.

TODAY: Scattered snow showers possible with even a few snow squalls possible today. Snow squalls are brief and intense areas of snow. These may reduce visibility at times and put down a quick coating of snow. These will be possible this morning in northern Indiana and then on and off again later this afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations will be minimal here in Indianapolis but farther north and east may see some accumulations. 1-2″ are possible.

Winds will be gusty at times today out of the north and northwest. Winds may get as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour. We’ve already reached our high for the day. Temperatures stay steady into the 30s this afternoon with wind chills or feels like temperatures into the 20s and upper teens.

TONIGHT: It turns cold tonight. Skies begin to clear and temperatures drop. Lows fall into the upper teens near 20 in many locations. Wind chill values will be into the single digits and teens early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: It will be brighter Tuesday but it starts out cold. Temperatures start into the teens near 20 with wind chills near 10. Look for lots of sunshine with lighter winds during the day. Highs climb into the middle 30s which is still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

MIDWEEK FORECAST

Temperatures begin to warmup for the middle of the week. Highs climb into the 40s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday is the official start to winter and temperatures climb into the upper 40s. It’s going to be dry Thursday but clouds begin to increase ahead of our next storm system.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain will be possible Friday and Saturday with highs climbing into the upper 40s near 50. Temperatures climb into the 50s for Christmas Eve. Right now Christmas Eve looks dry but rain will be possible on Christmas Day with highs in the middle 50s.