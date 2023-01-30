Weather Blog

Winter Weather Advisory until noon; slick spots possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until noon today. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning and maybe a few flurries. Freezing rain and snowfall accumulations will be light. However it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots.

TODAY: Some light freezing drizzle or a few flurries are possible this morning and into the lunch hour. Precipitation will be light but with it falling during the morning rush hour we may see some slick spots. Use caution as you are out and about for the first part of the day. Accumulations for freezing precipitation and snowfall will be under an inch. We’ve already seen our high for the day.

Temperatures continue to drop throughout the afternoon into the low and middle 20s. Winds won’t be that strong out of the north and northwest, however with temperatures so chilly it will push wind chill values into the teens.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around tonight and temperatures tumble. Lows fall into the teens for many locations across the state.

TUESDAY: A cold start to Tuesday morning! Make sure the kids are bundled up as they head to the bus stop in the morning. We’ll see some sunshine for the day but it’s not going to warm us up much. Temperatures stay in the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the middle teens. Temperatures climb close to freezing on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to ride a roller coaster going above normal for one day, then below-normal another. Nighttime lows stay below freezing and even into the teens through much of the week. It looks dry through the rest of the workweek and into the first part of the weekend. There’s a chance for a few showers on Sunday with highs returning above normal into the lower 40s.