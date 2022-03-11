Weather Blog

Wintry end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Should be a much colder day with highs in the mid 30s with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Accumulations look minimal with most spots under an inch of snow. The evening drive could be a tad messy with slushy snow on the roads.

Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid teens with feel like temperatures in the singe digits to some feeling like they’re below zero early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a cold day with highs in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Could see a few isolated lake effect snow showers during the day. Sunday is looking much better with highs the lower 50s.

Fantastic start to the work next week with highs continuing to warm to the upper 50s to near 60°. Rain chances increase Tuesday along with the temperatures in the lower 60s. By the end of the week highs are expected to warm to the upper 60s.