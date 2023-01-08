Weather Blog

Wintry mix for Sunday, sunshine returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have the chance for a light wintry mix across the area today. Sunshine returns tomorrow along with above normal temps for the first part of next week.

TODAY: A weak system passes through the state today bringing a light wintry mix. Isolated rain or snow showers will be possible on and off during the day. Look for lots of clouds, light winds and that wintry precipitation. It shouldn’t cause many problems just more of a nuisance. No significant snow or rainfall accumulations are likely.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around for the evening and overnight hours. It will be cool with lows falling into the 20s.

MONDAY: The new workweek starts off with some sunshine. Monday will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Clouds return for much of the area Tuesday. While it stays dry it will also warm up a little. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Above normal temperatures continue for the middle of the week. We may even see temperatures climb into the upper 40s near 50 by Thursday. A system moves across the state Thursday and brings us a good chance of rain Thursday into the first part of Friday. We may see a few wrap around flurries on Saturday as temperatures drop back into the 30s.