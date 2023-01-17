Weather Stories

Active January for severe weather in south

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year has been an active one for severe weather in parts of the country. For us in Indiana, we have not had a single confirmed tornado. In the south, multiple severe weather outbreaks have resulted in a much high tornado count compared to normal.

Alabama alone has had 28 confirmed tornadoes through January 16. They only average two tornadoes per January using historical stats from 1989-2013. Even our neighbors to the west in Illinois have already tallied nine tornadoes. The month of January is typically a quiet one for Indiana with the average only being at one tornado.

Wednesday, January 18 brings yet another severe weather risk in the south. A few states are under a slight (2/5) risk, so we will have to see if the tornado count climbs higher after this system.