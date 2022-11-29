Weather Stories

Atlantic hurricane season ends Wednesday, finishes near-average

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday officially marks the end of Atlantic hurricane season. It was a slow start to the season with notably no named storms in the month of August.

A more active September contributed to the total of named storms climbing to 14, which is average.

Of those 14 named storms, eight were hurricanes, which is one above the traditional average. Hurricane Ian will be the storm everyone remembers from the 2022 hurricane season. The storm devastated southwest Florida as a high-end Category 4 hurricane late in the month of September.

Hurricane Fiona was the other major hurricane of the season which made landfall as a Category 1 in Puerto Rico. Fiona a few days later made another landfall in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm.