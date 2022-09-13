Weather Stories

Atlantic hurricane season reaches peak, still quiet overall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Atlantic hurricane season reached the average peak this past weekend which normally comes on September 10. In the month of September, the sea surface temperatures tend to be the warmest and most favorable for tropical development. It has been no secret this season has been quiet with dry air dominating the eastern Atlantic basin.

Only 5 storms have been named through September 13. Meanwhile, during this same time frame in prior years, it was far more active.

Last year at this point in September, the Atlantic had totaled 14 named storms. Remarkably, that total in 2020 was 18 named storms. The normal amount of named storms through September 13 in a given hurricane season is around 6. This hurricane season even feels more quiet when you compare U.S land falling storms over the last 3 years. Tropical Storm Colin has been the only system to make landfall in the U.S this season. Through September 16 in 2021, 8 named storms had already made landfall in the U.S.

Right now across the tropical Atlantic, there are a few waves to watch. One of these east of the Lesser Antilles has been given a medium chance of development in the next 5 days. However, these systems are far away from the U.S and it will be days before we even have to worry about them if they develop.

Although this season has been quiet, the rest of September and October are still active times periods for tropical development. In October 2019, Hurricane Michael became one of the few category 5 hurricanes to makes landfall in the U.S.