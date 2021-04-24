Weather Stories

Best of Marcus Bailey as the weekend Daybreak meteorologist

Marcus Bailey's last day as the daybreak weekend meteorologist is April 25, 2021. (WISH/file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The News 8 weekend Daybreak team is saying goodbye to a treasured member.

Starting on May 1, Tara Hastings will be replacing Marcus Bailey as the meteorologist working alongside anchor Brenna Donnelly.

Bailey isn’t going anywhere though, as he can be seen every weekday morning on News 8’s Daybreak show.

News 8 will also be announcing a new member of the Storm Track 8 team shortly.

In honor of Bailey’s last official weekend, News 8 is looking back on some of his best moments as part of the weekend morning crew.

Hawk petting zoo

Caught off guard

Fortune cookie mishap