Central Indiana is finishing one of its cloudiest Januarys in 25 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At this point, many of us are longing for sunshine in central Indiana. We are potentially eyeing one of the cloudiest Januarys in the last 25 years.

The gloominess has been evident in our recent weather pattern. Tuesday was our ninth consecutive day with overcast skies being reported. Most spots in our area last saw glimpses of the sun during the day on Jan. 21.

We are making a run in the history books. When looking at the frequency of overcast skies being reported at noon, January 2024 has been a top-five cloudy month on record, dating back to 1951.

About 44% of January days typically report overcast skies in the noon hour. This January, we have soared above that average to 73.3% of days.

Both 1998 and 1999 had over 80% of the days in January reported overcast skies in the noon hour.

There is still one day to go in the record-keeping for January 2024. If Indianapolis observes overcast skies at noon on Wednesday, then it would have been the cloudiest January in 25 years with this metric. If not, Indianapolis will tie 2017 with 71% of January days at noon reporting clouds.

Here is the good news if you are sick of the clouds. Sunshine will make its return in the coming days. You can always check our latest 8-day forecast by visiting our weather blog.