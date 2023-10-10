Details and timing of the partial solar eclipse in central Indiana on Oct. 14

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We all know about the total solar eclipse passing right through Indiana on April 8. However, this weekend, central Indiana will have a partial solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The annular solar eclipse or “ring of fire” eclipse will pass from Oregon to Texas. When an eclipse is annular, it means the moon is slightly smaller than the sun’s disk. This means the sun’s outer edge remains visible creating that ring of fire look.

For us in Indiana, about 40-50% of the sun will be obscured by the moon during the peak of the partial solar eclipse.

Timing of the partial solar eclipse

During the 11 a.m. hour on Saturday, the eclipse will begin in Indiana. In Indianapolis, 44.1% of the sun will be covered by the moon at 1:02 p.m. The moon will no longer block any part of the sun by 2:30 p.m. for central Indiana.

The National Weather Service office in Indianapolis has provided a table of times for other cities in central Indiana. That information is available on their website.

All eyes will be on the forecast for Saturday. Central Indiana may contend with clouds and a few showers, so be sure to stay up to date on the forecast for this weekend. You can check Storm Track 8’s latest 8-day forecast by clicking here.

If you plan to check out the partial eclipse this Saturday, make sure you have proper solar filters to protect your eyes. Eclipse photos can be sent to News 8 here.