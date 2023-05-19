Fantastic weather this weekend, turning very warm by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re en-route to seeing showers and scattered storms for our Friday night before we work in marvelous conditions this weekend. Then, our focus goes toward very warm air next week.

Friday night: Showers and scattered storms will move through central Indiana during the evening and nighttime hours. We look to clear things out by sunrise Saturday.

Lows bottom out in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cooler and refreshing air slides in for Saturday. Lots of sunshine along with the comfortable air will make it a beautiful day for any outdoor activities. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine will sick with us Sunday with temperatures quickly warming back up. We’ll see our highs get into the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup will gradually progress through the final full week of May. Temperatures return to the 80s on Monday, and we eventually look to make a run for the warmest air of the year by the second half of next week. Highs will try to get into the mid 80s by next Thursday. Next week as a whole also looks quiet.