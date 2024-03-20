Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Forecasting the weather is tough, predicting March Madness is harder

2024 NCAA men's tournament bracket (Provided Photo/NCAA website)
by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We all know the challenges of forecasting Indiana’s ever-changing weather. In this state, any form of weather can even happen in a matter of hours. But when it comes to predicting the NCAA tournament, the task is nearly impossible.

What are the odds?

If you flipped a coin for every matchup in the NCAA tournament, your odds of getting a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Some may not realize how large that number truly is. For example, your odds of being struck by lightning in any given year are 1 in 1.22 million. There are an estimated 3 trillion trees on planet Earth. Remember, 1 quintillion is equivalent to a million trillion.

For those into baseball, the odds of an MLB perfect game are about one in 20 thousand. This pales in comparison to winning the megamillion lottery which is one in every 302 million.

Unfortunately, you are most likely not going to get a perfect bracket. Join WISH-TV’s Bracket Bonanza by clicking here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Cool and breezy Wednesday
Weather Blog /
Below-average temperatures remain
Weather Blog /
Not feeling like spring the...
Weather Blog /
Document from Winchester tornado found...
Weather Stories /
Wapahani boys’ basketball team moves...
Local News /
Breezy Tuesday afternoon, spring begins...
Weather Blog /
Warmer and windy Tuesday, mostly...
Weather Blog /
Chilly Monday with highs in...
Weather Blog /