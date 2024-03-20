Forecasting the weather is tough, predicting March Madness is harder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We all know the challenges of forecasting Indiana’s ever-changing weather. In this state, any form of weather can even happen in a matter of hours. But when it comes to predicting the NCAA tournament, the task is nearly impossible.

What are the odds?

If you flipped a coin for every matchup in the NCAA tournament, your odds of getting a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Some may not realize how large that number truly is. For example, your odds of being struck by lightning in any given year are 1 in 1.22 million. There are an estimated 3 trillion trees on planet Earth. Remember, 1 quintillion is equivalent to a million trillion.

For those into baseball, the odds of an MLB perfect game are about one in 20 thousand. This pales in comparison to winning the megamillion lottery which is one in every 302 million.

