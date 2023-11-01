Halloween brings a trace of snow to Indianapolis, measurable snow in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For only the eighth time on record, Indianapolis picked up at least a trace of snow on Halloween. Weather records on Halloween stretch back all the way to 1884.

In terms of measurable snowfall, there have been only two Halloweens that have had it in Indianapolis. Those years were 2014 and 1890, which both had one-tenth of an inch of snow.

On the northeast side on Halloween night, a quick burst of snow left some white stuff behind that could qualify as measurable snow. Here is a picture taken in Fishers this morning by News 8 engineer Gary Gallinger:

Measurable snowfall is seen at a home in Fishers, Ind., on Nov. 1, 2023. (WISH Photo/Gary Gallinger)

A radar image from 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2023, shows snow over parts of central Indiana. (WISH Photo)

Some locations in northern Indiana did indeed pick up measurable snow this Halloween. Snow was very evident on our INDOT traffic cameras this morning to start off November. South Bend reported 1.4″ of snow, which is the second-snowiest Halloween on record.

WISH weather graphic showing snowfall reports on Nov. 1, 2023. (WISH Photo)

Recent snowfall is seen on the INDOT camera near Chesterton, Indiana, at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2023. (INDOT Photo)

An INDOT camera in La Porte County, Indiana, shows recent snowfall at 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2023. (INDOT Photo)

If you are sick of the snow flurries, then we have good news in our next 8-day forecast. Temperatures will steadily climb over the next few days and central Indiana will be back in the 60s by the weekend. You can find more about our forecast here.