High Wind Warning; gusts near 60 mph in Indianapolis

by: Tara Hastings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for much of central Indiana. The warning begins at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 p.m. It includes Marion, Hendricks, Hancock, Boone, Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke and Putnam counties.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of Indiana.

Storm Track Meteorologist Tara Hastings says winds may gust near 50-60 mph in the warning area during the day Thursday. Be sure to secure all loose objects outside or bring them indoors. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Rain develops later tonight and may be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures climb into the 50s overnight and by daybreak Thursday temperatures may get close to 60. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Temperatures fall into the 40s by Thursday afternoon. Winds finally begin to diminish late Thursday evening.

