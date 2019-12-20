Check out the new WISH-TV Weather app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are happy to be able to debut the new WISH-TV Weather app.
- Click here to download the WISH-TV Weather app in the App Store
- Click here to download the WISH-TV Weather app from Google Play
Our new app, available on iOS and Android devices, is powered by Baron.
The app is able to send you custom, life-saving alerts, even if you leave the central Indiana area.
You’ll get the latest forecasts from Storm Track 8 meteorologists, including local conditions, a video forecast and an hourly forecast.
You can also check out the interactive radar to track storms in your neighborhood.
If a storm hits your area, you can snap a picture and send it straight to News 8. We may use your photo on-air or online and give you credit.
You can also check out the latest school closings and stream News 8 newscasts.
If you have the old WISH-TV Weather app on your phone, feel free to delete it.