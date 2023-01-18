Weather Stories

Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is well below normal amid mild January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has become apparent this month so far in central Indiana has warmer than average temperatures. Historically through the first 17 days of January, Indianapolis has recorded its 4th warmest start to January this year.

Central Indiana is not alone when it comes to the mild air this month. Around the Great Lakes, temperatures have been exceedingly above average. Chicago and Marquette are cities that have had average temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal in the first 17 days of the month.

Through Jan 17

As a result of the warmer air, ice coverage on the Great Lakes has been greatly limited. Only 4.62% of the Great Lakes is covered right now and that number should be over 20% for this time of year. Peak ice coverage usually happens in February and March, so it will be interesting to see if these numbers bounce back from near historical lows.