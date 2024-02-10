Indiana’s first tornado of 2024 confirmed near Underwood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms swept across southern Indiana prior to daybreak Saturday morning. The National Weather Service office in Louisville is conducting damage surveys in a few locations on Saturday stretching from Washington County through Clark County in Indiana.

Preliminary survey results have confirmed an EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 90 mph struck Underwood, Ind., which is in Clark County, but right on the border of Scott County.

This is the first confirmed tornado in the state of Indiana for 2024.

With multiple other locations to survey, NWS Louisville will have more details on the exact track and potential other tornado confirmations as they gather their results.

February isn’t a typically active time for severe weather in Indiana. According to the Storm Prediction Center, Indiana only averages about one tornado per year in this month.

In 2023, central Indiana recorded two EF1 tornadoes in Hancock County.

