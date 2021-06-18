Weather Stories

Live blog: Tornado watch issued for eastern portions of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather warnings are starting to be issued for our area.

Update 5:08 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been extended for Randolph County until 5:30 p.m.

Update 4:27 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Delaware and Randolph counties until 5:00 p.m.

Update 4:22 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jay County until 5:00 p.m.

Update 4:21 p.m.

Portland Mayor John Boggs tells News 8 that some trees have been knocked down and some homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Update 4:12 p.m.

A trained weather spotter in Jay County has reported a tornado on the ground.

Update 4:09 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for the eastern part of Indiana, including Wayne, Fayette, Union and Franklin counties until 11 p.m.

Update 4:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Blackford and Jay counties until 4:45 p.m.

Update 3:56 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Jay County until 4:30 p.m. Jay County is in the eastern part of the state, northeast of Muncie and north of Richmond.

Original story:

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties until 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Blackford, Grant, Huntington and Wabash counties until 4:15 p.m.

Stay with Storm Track 8 as we provide updates throughout the evening.