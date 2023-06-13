Looking back at the June 13, 2022 derecho in northeast Indiana one year later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most impactful weather events of 2022 happened one year ago today. The June 13, 2022 derecho was one of 18 different billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. during 2022.

A derecho is defined as a long-lived wind storm that leaves a swath of severe wind (58+ mph) for at least 240 miles.

Nationwide, there were over 700 storm reports on June 13, 2022, with the majority of them coming from high wind embedded in this system. In Fort Wayne, a wind gust of 98 mph broke the all-time wind record for the location.

Multiple trees and powerlines fell during this storm’s track through northern Indiana. However, the damage did not stop there, with plenty of locations impacted in Ohio by strong winds.