Morning snowfall challenges drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday morning snowfall impacted drivers.

Snowfall started around midnight Thursday.

News 8 provided updates on road conditions through the Mobile News Tracker. The progression of snowfall was monitored at locations by the hour, including the Children’s Museum, New Fields, Lucas Oil Stadium, Victory Field, Indianapolis Zoo, and Monument Circle.

Snowplow drivers prioritized clearing main state roads, while residential areas might experience delays.

Reports showed hazy visibility on roads. Drivers were advised to exercise caution, and allow additional travel time.

Have a look at the traffic map for more information.