Weather Stories

Northern lights may be visible for parts of Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 watch for August 18. The best chance to the see the northern lights will be in the far northern U.S Wednesday night into early Thursday. There is still the small chance that these lights could visible in parts of Indiana. For Indiana, northern parts of the state will get the best chance at seeing the northern lights. Best viewing will be away from city lights from 10 pm to 5 am. Also, make sure you are looking toward the northern horizon.

The good news is the forecast will cooperate for Indiana tonight with much of the state under mostly clear skies. Hopefully, some will luck out and see them later on tonight! Be sure to send any pictures to Storm Track 8.