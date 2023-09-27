Over a 95% chance of El Niño this winter. What does that mean for Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is anticipating El Niño to remain in place this winter.

They have forecasted over a 95% chance of an El Niño during the January to March 2024 timeframe. This will be the first time an El Niño pattern will be present during the winter months (December to February) since the 2018-2019 season, which was a fairly weak El Niño.

What is an El Niño?

El Niño and La Niña are phases in the ENSO climate pattern. During an El Niño phase, warmer-than-average temperatures set-up off of the western South American coastline due to weak trade winds. This acts as a domino effect for the jet stream through much of the Pacific region.

What this could mean for Indiana’s winter?

In a typical El Niño pattern, the moisture feed coming off of the Pacific Ocean tends to shift further south than its neutral position. Drier-than-average conditions are usually set up in the Midwest including Indiana.

With regards to temperatures, above-average temperatures usually straddle the northern U.S., while spots in the southeast remain cooler than normal.

Remember, this is just a guide, general outlooks and past patterns could be different on the local level.

8 of the last 10 winters in central Indiana have produced below-normal snowfall (21.2″ is the December to February average). Last winter (2022-2023), central Indiana finished with below-average snowfall and above-normal temperatures.

NOAA’s official winter outlook is released sometime in mid-October. Stay tuned to see if their prediction is in line with what a typical El Niño pattern produces in the U.S.

In August, the Old Farmer’s Almanac called for a “cold, snowy” winter in Indiana. Meanwhile, its counterpart, the Farmers’ Almanac, predicted a “cold, stormy” winter for our area.