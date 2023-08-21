Parade of tropical systems in Atlantic after Hilary strikes California

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical activity has rapidly ramped up in the last 24-48 hours in the Atlantic Ocean.

Over the weekend, Tropical Storm Hilary made a rare track into California in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Torrential rainfall totals were reported in areas that often don’t see a lot of rain during the entire year.

Prior to Hilary, California had not seen a tropical storm in the state since 1939. Multiple times since then, tropical remnants have brought rain to the state.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, three storms have been named in the just the last two days with another two likely on the way. Tropical Storms Franklin, Gert and Emily formed this past weekend. Emily is now a remnant tropical low in the open Atlantic.

Franklin is expected to make landfall in the Caribbean island of Hispaniola as a tropical storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. On the other hand, Gert will likely weaken to a remnant low.

A potential landfalling tropical storm in US

The system to watch is Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which is in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Harold if it is named. By Tuesday morning, it will likely be making land in south Texas as a low-end tropical storm. Overall, the system is moving quickly to the west from 15-20 mph which will limit its time to organize over warm water before coming on shore.

One last system to mention is a disturbance off of the African coast, which has been given a 70% chance of development in the next seven days. However, this track will likely take this system out into the open ocean.

Hurricane season peaks in the Atlantic in September. In 2023, the storm total now stands at eight.

Be sure to stick with WISH-TV for the latest tropical developments over the next couple of months.