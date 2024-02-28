Storm reports from Tuesday night in the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather impacted much of the Midwest Tuesday evening into the early morning hours last night.

There were two main areas of severe storms. One stretching from northern Illinois into Michigan Tuesday evening. Then, a line of showers in storms in the early morning hours started in Illinois and moved through Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Radar loop of Tuesday evening, Feb. 27 into Wednesday morning, Feb. 28

Overall, about 150 storm reports occurred in the Midwest. In northern Illinois, multiple confirmed tornadoes were reported in the evening. This storm cluster overperformed expectations as it entered Michigan with additional storm reports.

Storm reports as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Central and southern Indiana was lucky enough to have no reports of any tornadoes. Plenty of hail and damaging wind gusts were still reported, however. At the airport in Indianapolis, a wind gust of 59 mph was reported at 2:19 a.m.

Most hail reports range from 0.5″-0.75″ in multiple counties (Rush, Morga, Owen, and Vigo). Storms in Indiana transitioned to Ohio and ended up producing additional tornado reports. Most of the wind gust reports ranged in the 50-60 mph range in our area.

Each National Weather Service office will be out surveying damage where the 12 tornado reports were. It’s worth noting, that some tornado reports could be duplicates.

Our weather will be much quieter from now into the weekend in central Indiana.