Weather Stories

Temperature records broken for May 11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Record setting warmth has been in place for today for some spots across the state. It all started with very warm overnight lows. Indianapolis had a low of 72 degrees which was 3 degrees above the previous record warmest low.

Beside Indianapolis, here are locations in the state that also had record warm overnight lows. South Bend and Bloomington both had low temperatures at 71 degrees which were records. South Bend’s record was over 120 years old.

To follow up the warm morning, we also had some record high temperatures reached in the afternoon. For Indianapolis, the record high for the day was tied at 89 degrees. South Bend eclipsed their record high of 88 degrees, adding on to their broken morning record. Multiple spots did in fact reach 90 degrees.