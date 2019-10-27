Thousands without power as rain, winds hit central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and winds on Saturday left thousands without power around central Indiana.

In Grant and Madison counties, 2.665 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without service as of 11 p.m., an online outage map shows.

Around 1,916 customers of Indianapolis Power and Light were without service, according to the online outage map.

And Duke Energy was reporting more than 4,000 customers without power around the state. Hamilton County showed 261 without power, and Johnson County listed around 200 without power, according to the company’s online outage map.