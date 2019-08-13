Tornado watch for parts of central Indiana until 4 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 4 a.m. EDT for Marion County plus 22 counties in central and southern Indiana.

In the Indianapolis area, the watch includes Indianapolis as well as the surrounding counties of Boone, Johnson, Hendricks and Morgan.

In west central Indiana, the counties of Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren are included in the watch.

In south central Indiana, the watch includes the counties of Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe.

In southwest Indiana, the counties of Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and. Sullivan are included.

The watch also includes counties in Illinois and Missouri.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ashley Brown and Marcus Bailey said the primary threat from storms moving through overnight will be damaging winds.