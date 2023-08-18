Weather conditions for the Colts’ first home preseason game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This upcoming Saturday is no ordinary Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. This will be the first time the Colts will play on their home field in the 2023-2024 season.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Weather conditions are looking pretty well moving forward with a large high-pressure system moving overhead. This should bring comfortable conditions to all of Indiana Saturday.

As far as Colts football goes, tailgating looks great before the game. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark. By kickoff, temperatures will be at a perfect 80- degrees, with winds out of the southeast at a gentle 5 mph. We’re expecting to see mostly sunny conditions in the skies overhead.

By the end of the game, we’ll be around the 70-degree mark with similar sky conditions to the beginning of the game. All this tracks with the weather we typically expect as a zone of high pressure is overhead. So I’m not worried about any last-minute change causing the weather to sour by game time.

Driving conditions going to the game look good as well. Roadways will remain dry no matter what side of town you’re coming in from. After the game looks no different, clear for the whole state. So get your jerseys ready, and perhaps some sunglasses, as it will be a perfect evening.

As a new weatherman for WISH-TV, I have already learned about the all-important question for games like this — “Will the roof be open?”

After reviewing the weather pattern for game day, I’m going all out this first week and giving us a 100% chance for the roof to be open this first home preseason game. I see virtually no reason to not get all the fresh air and sunlight possible for the big game and activities before and after the whistles blow.