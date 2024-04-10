When are the next total solar eclipses in the U.S.? For Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you witnessed the spectacular total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, you may be wondering when the next one will be in the United States. We were very fortunate to have one only a short time ago in 2017 cross the country, but now the wait is on.

It will be 20 years until our next total solar eclipse in the U.S. This eclipse will only encompass Montana and North Dakota in the lower 48. The very next year we will give us a coast-to-coast track stretching from California to Florida on Aug. 12, 2045.

Around the globe, the next total solar eclipse will happen on Aug. 12, 2026, which will include Iceland and Spain in totality.

Indiana eclipses

Through the majority of the total solar eclipses in the 21st century, Indiana will have some sort of partial eclipse. But, we will only be plunged into darkness for the 2099 total solar eclipse in northern Indiana.

In 2093, an annular eclipse will happen here in Indiana. This type of eclipse is commonly referred to as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. Our moon does not completely cover the sun, meaning you need solar eclipse glasses for the entirety of this eclipse.

2153 will be the first total solar eclipse of the 22nd century in Indiana. Indianapolis will be on the fringes for this one with most areas south and west of I-74 getting in on totality.