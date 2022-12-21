Weather Stories

Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue.

People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall.

On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from 4 p.m. Eastern time to 7 a.m. Eastern time for a few counties in northern Indiana: Cass, La Porte, Porter and St. Joseph. The warning includes Chesterton, Mishawaka, Porter, South Bend and Valparaiso. The warning was issued from the National Weather Service offices in Syracuse, Indiana, and Chicago.

A blizzard warning is defined by snow and/or blowing snow that reduces visibility to one-quarter mile or less for three or more hours. Sustained winds must also be 35 mph or frequent wind gusts have to be 35 mph or higher.

The last time the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis issued a blizzard warning was Feb. 25, 2016.