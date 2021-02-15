Winter storm live blog: I-74 WB closed near Shelbyville

APP USERS: Click here for the online story to view the images and embedded links.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County will be under a travel advisory from 5 p.m. Monday until at least 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Monday afternoon.
City officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless necessary. Most of Indiana is currently under a winter storm warning. By midnight, there should be a widespread 10-12 inches of snow. Indy Parks has set up a warming center at Municipal Gardens at 1831 Lafayette Road.
Grant County, Indiana, Emergency Management Agency says in an email to news media that I-69 is one lane in each direction. East-west county roads “being impacted by driving snow.”
I-74 westbound is closed near Shelbyville’s State Road 44 exit after a crash, a state transportation website reports.
Sgt. Matt Ames with ISP shared photos of a semi crash on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute that’s shut down the interstate at the 18 mile marker.
The Fashion Mall at Keystone will close at 5 p.m. due to the winter storm. The mall said it plans to reopen around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
I-70 WB is closed near the Cloverdale exit for U.S. 231 due to multiple crashes, according to Indiana State Police. Check the WISH-TV traffic map
The Pacers confirmed Monday night’s game would be played without fans as the city braces for more snow and a travel advisory is in place.
News 8’s Sierra Hignite is in Hamilton County, where roads are covered in snow. And Sgt. John Perrine with ISP is reminding drivers to manually switch on their headlights:
News 8’s Dan Klein reports live on Facebook from snow-covered I-465 on the southeast side.
News 8’s Katiera Winfrey reports live on Facebook from snow-covered I-70 in Indianapolis.
Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey is giving an update and taking questions live on Facebook.
News 8’s Hannah Mordoh and David Williams are out getting a look at road conditions ahead of rush hour.
The Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on the 4-H fairgrounds will be closed Tuesday and is working to reschedule Tuesday appointments for the same times and the same location on Feb. 20. Many health departments around the state are reaching out by email and text message to people with Tuesday appointments.
Sgt. John Perrine provided updated crash number since midnight Monday, both in the Indianapolis area and statewide:
Clinton County has issued a travel watch starting at 3 p.m., which means only essential travel, such as to and from work, is recommended.
Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police encouraged people to slow down on interstates and said troopers in the Indianapolis district were responding to 19 crashes and counting. IU Health shuttles were set to discontinue service at 5 p.m. Monday. And Carmel announced that due to the snowstorm, Tuesday trash pickup would be suspended and set to resume on Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Urban League says Tuesday’s drive-thru food and meal distribution has been pushed back to Wednesday at 10 a.m.