Marion County under travel advisory until Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County will be under a travel advisory from 5 p.m. Monday until at least 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement on Monday afternoon.
City officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless necessary.
Most of Indiana is currently under a winter storm warning.
By midnight, there should be a widespread 10-12 inches of snow.
Indy Parks has set up a warming center at Municipal Gardens at 1831 Lafayette Road.
“Our first priority is the safety of both Indianapolis motorists and our Snow Force plow drivers,” said Indy DPW Director Dan Parker. “Fewer cars on the roadways means fewer opportunities for accidents and more opportunities for better, more efficient removal of snow, starting with center travel lanes and moving outward to exterior lanes and turn lanes with each pass of a snow plow.”
UPDATE 3:20 p.m.
The Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on the 4-H fairgrounds will be closed Tuesday and is working to reschedule Tuesday appointments for the same times and the same location on Feb. 20.
UPDATE 3:15 p.m.
Sgt. John Perrine provided updated crash number since midnight Monday, both in the Indianapolis area and statewide:
UPDATE 3:12 p.m.
Clinton County has issued a travel watch starting at 3 p.m., which means only essential travel, such as to and from work, is recommended.
UPDATE 3:06 p.m.
Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police encouraged people to slow down on interstates and said troopers in the Indianapolis district were responding to 19 crashes and counting. IU Health shuttles were set to discontinue service at 5 p.m. Monday. And Carmel announced that due to the snowstorm, Tuesday trash pickup would be suspended and set to resume on Wednesday.
UPDATE 2:46 p.m.
The Indianapolis Urban League says Tuesday’s drive-thru food and meal distribution has been pushed back to Wednesday at 10 a.m.