Marion County under travel advisory until Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County will be under a travel advisory from 5 p.m. Monday until at least 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

City officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Most of Indiana is currently under a winter storm warning.

By midnight, there should be a widespread 10-12 inches of snow.

Indy Parks has set up a warming center at Municipal Gardens at 1831 Lafayette Road.

“Our first priority is the safety of both Indianapolis motorists and our Snow Force plow drivers,” said Indy DPW Director Dan Parker. “Fewer cars on the roadways means fewer opportunities for accidents and more opportunities for better, more efficient removal of snow, starting with center travel lanes and moving outward to exterior lanes and turn lanes with each pass of a snow plow.”

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on the 4-H fairgrounds will be closed Tuesday and is working to reschedule Tuesday appointments for the same times and the same location on Feb. 20.

Due to expected inclement weather and for

the safety of our staff and citizens, we are

rescheduling our vaccine clinics happening on

Tuesday, February 16th.



If you have an appointment on Tuesday, please check

your email for more details about the rescheduled

dates. pic.twitter.com/lOPibyBECX — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Sgt. John Perrine provided updated crash number since midnight Monday, both in the Indianapolis area and statewide:

Updated crash numbers:



Since midnight…



🔵 Indianapolis District (7 counties in Central Indiana)



🔹 77 crashes

🔹 11 slide offs



🔵Statewide



🔹167 crashes

🔹71 slide offs — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.

Clinton County has issued a travel watch starting at 3 p.m., which means only essential travel, such as to and from work, is recommended.

EMA Issues Travel Watch as of 3:00pm for Clinton County. Essential Travel only. See link for details https://t.co/0L3Kv8uzri — Clinton County 911 (@ClintonCo911) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police encouraged people to slow down on interstates and said troopers in the Indianapolis district were responding to 19 crashes and counting. IU Health shuttles were set to discontinue service at 5 p.m. Monday. And Carmel announced that due to the snowstorm, Tuesday trash pickup would be suspended and set to resume on Wednesday.

NO TRASH PICKUP – Due to the snowstorm, City of Carmel residential trash and recycling service will be suspended for Tuesday. Service will resume on Wednesday and run on a one-day delay for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/QLv9mYjmYi — City of Carmel, IN (@CITYOFCARMELIN) February 15, 2021

Troopers in the Indianapolis district are currently on scene of 19 crashes and counting



Please #SLOWDOWN



I cannot believe how fast some people are driving right now 😔 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

IU Health shuttles will discontinue service at 5pm today. IUPUI JagLine shuttles are expected to continue this evening. https://t.co/DsUoHzCWeo pic.twitter.com/v7gWDyE252 — IUPUI Parking (@IUPUIPARK) February 15, 2021

This is how I-465 SB at mile marker 49 looks in Indianapolis. Snow is accumulating on the interstate. PLEASE be careful! @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/155Q2ltFwT — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.

The Indianapolis Urban League says Tuesday’s drive-thru food and meal distribution has been pushed back to Wednesday at 10 a.m.