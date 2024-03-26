Help the Indianapolis Zoo name a baby rhino

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is one thing you can cross off your bucket list — naming a baby rhino!

The Indianapolis Zoo says a female rhino calf was born early Sunday, February 11, to 19-year-old mom Zenzele and is the first live-birth rhinoceros calf for the zoo.

She is also Zenzele’s seventh calf, weighing over 300 pounds.

Voters have a choice to choose between three names: Kimara (Kah-Mara), Xola (Zoh-Lah), and Zora (Zor-Ah). To vote, click here, select your favorite name, and hit send!

The contest will close on April 8, the day of the Total Solar Eclipse, at noon and the winning name will be revealed the following day.